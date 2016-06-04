Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Domiciliary care

Flexible Support Options Limited (Stockholm Close)

15-16 Stockholm Close, Tyne Tunnel Trading Estate, North Shields,
NE29 7SF
0191 258 7254

Local authority

  • North Tyneside

Who runs this service

  • Flexible Support Options Limited

Registered manager

Sharon Robe

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
Email & Print
Which? works for you © Which? 2017