Domiciliary care

Focus Care Link Ltd- Waltham Forest Branch

Unit 1 Gateways Business Centre, 210 Church Road, London,
E10 7JQ
020 7199 0356
www.focuscarelink.co.uk

Local authority

  • Waltham Forest

Who runs this service

  • Focus Care Link Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities
