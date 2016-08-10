Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Footsteps Care Outreach Limited

1 Ambleside Close, London,
E10 5RU
020 8558 8234
www.footstepscare.net/outreach

Local authority

  • Waltham Forest

Who runs this service

  • Footsteps Care Outreach Limited

Registered manager

Anslim Narinesingh

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
