Residential care home

Forth Bay

Walker Street, Kincardine, Alloa,
FK10 4NT
01259 730001

About Forth Bay

Forth Bay is a purpose-built home close to the centre of Kincardine on Forth, within 40 minutes of both Glasgow and Edinburgh. It is divided into four distinct sections: a 22-bed elderly frail home; 8-bed learning disability home; a - bed all male mental health home and a 14-bed dementia home. The homes close proximity to the village centre puts a wide selection of shops and other amenities within easy reach, enabling residents to maintain close links with the local community and surrounding area.

Accommodation

  • 53Residents
  • 53Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Fife

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Conservatory Conservatory
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Library (maybe visiting) Library (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Minibus Minibus
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
