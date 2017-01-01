Forth Bay is a purpose-built home close to the centre of Kincardine on Forth, within 40 minutes of both Glasgow and Edinburgh. It is divided into four distinct sections: a 22-bed elderly frail home; 8-bed learning disability home; a - bed all male mental health home and a 14-bed dementia home. The homes close proximity to the village centre puts a wide selection of shops and other amenities within easy reach, enabling residents to maintain close links with the local community and surrounding area.

