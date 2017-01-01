Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Residential care home

Forthbank Nursing Home

Drip Road, Kildean, Stirling,
FK8 1RR
01786 474745

About Forthbank Nursing Home

Forthbank is a purpose-built home offering dementia and nursing care in Kildean, Stirling, close to the M9 and M84. All bedrooms have en suite facilities, and are wheelchair friendly, with TV points and a nurse call system, while some have garden views and others look onto the River Forth and Wallace Monument. There is a quiet lounge, a main lounge to pursue hobbies and socialise with friends, plus an additional quiet lounge where residents can entertain their visitors in private _ this lounge also has a children_s corner. Organised activities include arts and crafts, quizzes, gardening, musical events and performances, exercise, and minibus outings. There_s also a garden with patio area.

Accommodation

  • 68Residents
  • 68Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Stirling

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Respite care Respite care

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Bar Bar
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Minibus Minibus
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
