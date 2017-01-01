Forthbank is a purpose-built home offering dementia and nursing care in Kildean, Stirling, close to the M9 and M84. All bedrooms have en suite facilities, and are wheelchair friendly, with TV points and a nurse call system, while some have garden views and others look onto the River Forth and Wallace Monument. There is a quiet lounge, a main lounge to pursue hobbies and socialise with friends, plus an additional quiet lounge where residents can entertain their visitors in private _ this lounge also has a children_s corner. Organised activities include arts and crafts, quizzes, gardening, musical events and performances, exercise, and minibus outings. There_s also a garden with patio area.

