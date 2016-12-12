Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Fortis House

Fortis House, 160 London Road, Barking,
IG11 8BB
020 8214 1000
www.mevtec360.com

Local authority

  • Barking & Dagenham

Who runs this service

  • Mevtec 360 Locum Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities
