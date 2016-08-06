Fosse House is located within the beautiful city of St Albans, situated within walking distance of Verulamium Park, St Albans Abbey and the city centre, with good transport links to nearby bus routes and close proximity to the M1 and M25. This purpose-built home offers both residential and specialist dementia care, as well as short stay breaks, and a day club for those living within the community. Within the home is a wide range of communal areas including lounges, cosy corners, dining rooms and more. Each bedroom is fully furnished, with en suite facilities, while rooms within the extension to the home include a shower as well. A designated activity care worker who is on hand to plan a wide range of activities including arts and crafts, light exercise, entertainment and days out.

