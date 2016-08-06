Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Residential care home

Fosse House

Ermine Close, St Albans,
AL3 4LA
01727 819700
www.quantumcare.co.uk

About Fosse House

Fosse House is located within the beautiful city of St Albans, situated within walking distance of Verulamium Park, St Albans Abbey and the city centre, with good transport links to nearby bus routes and close proximity to the M1 and M25. This purpose-built home offers both residential and specialist dementia care, as well as short stay breaks, and a day club for those living within the community. Within the home is a wide range of communal areas including lounges, cosy corners, dining rooms and more. Each bedroom is fully furnished, with en suite facilities, while rooms within the extension to the home include a shower as well. A designated activity care worker who is on hand to plan a wide range of activities including arts and crafts, light exercise, entertainment and days out.

Accommodation

  • 81Residents
  • 81Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Hertfordshire

Who runs this service

  • Quantum Care Limited

Registered manager

Zoe Hiscox

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Day care Day care
  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Minibus Minibus
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances.

Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.

