Domiciliary care

Four Hills Care Limited

Suite1, 2nd floor, 24 Warminster Road, Westbury,
BA13 3PE
01373 825630

Local authority

  • Wiltshire

Who runs this service

  • Four Hills Care Limited

Registered manager

Patrick Godfrey

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
