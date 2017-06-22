Four Seasons is a purpose-built home offering dementia, nursing and residential care, as well as specialist care for young people with disabilities, in Breightmet, east of Bolton town centre and just off the A58. There is a memory caf?, library, two hairdressing salons, a kitchenette for visitors to make drinks, and the home has a GP service. All bedrooms have en suite facilities and are wheelchair friendly, with TV aerial points and a nurse call system, and some have garden views. Residents have a choice of lounge areas including an activities and entertainment room, and there is also a popular cinema and three conservatories. Organised activities include gardening, professional entertainers, music therapy, exercise, pet therapy and performances from local school children. Residents enjoy regular outings to local places of interest. Outside are attractive courtyards, a sensory garden and large established gardens plus a patio area with comfortable seating.

