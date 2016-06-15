Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Residential care home

Foxgrove Residential Home

High Road East, Felixstowe,
IP11 9PU
01394 274037
www.healthcarehomes.co.uk

About Foxgrove Residential Home

Foxgrove is a Victorian mansion standing in tree-lined grounds of nearly two acres in the heart of Old Felixstowe, with a post office and general store nearby. All bedrooms are en suite and have a telephone and television point provided. While they are all fully furnished residents are encouraged s to bring with them their own items of furniture and personal effects so that their room can become truly their own The nearby cliffs and town centre, plus the beautifully maintained gardens, provide a perfect setting for walks or relaxation.

Accommodation

  • 24Residents
  • 24Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Suffolk

Who runs this service

  • Healthcare Homes Group Limited

Registered manager

Magdalena Kurdziel

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a dentist Access to a dentist
  • Access to an optician Access to an optician

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Library (maybe visiting) Library (maybe visiting)
  • Minibus Minibus
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
