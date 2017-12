Foxgrove is a Victorian mansion standing in tree-lined grounds of nearly two acres in the heart of Old Felixstowe, with a post office and general store nearby. All bedrooms are en suite and have a telephone and television point provided. While they are all fully furnished residents are encouraged s to bring with them their own items of furniture and personal effects so that their room can become truly their own The nearby cliffs and town centre, plus the beautifully maintained gardens, provide a perfect setting for walks or relaxation.

We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances. Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.