Foxholes Care Home provides residential, nursing and respite care in Hitchin, Hertfordshire and is set in 18 acres of grounds, which include a sensory garden, orangery and large patio areas. Inside, all rooms are en suite, and there are lounges on every floor, as well as a cinema room and library. The home has a hair and beauty salon and shop, as well as access to a GP, chiropody, ophthalmology and other services. An activities coordinator arranges a range of stimulating activities for residents. The home_s website offers a virtual tour of its facilities.

