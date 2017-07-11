Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Fred Tibble Court

Weston Road, Dagenham,
RM9 5UJ
020 8592 7550
www.tlccare.org.uk

Local authority

  • Barking & Dagenham

Who runs this service

  • Triangle Community Services Limited

Registered manager

Pauline Steel

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement
