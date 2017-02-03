Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Domiciliary care

Freedom Support

Unit A1, Sovereign Park Industrial Estate, Lathkill Street, Market Harborough,
LE16 9EG
01858 463546
www.freedomsupport.co.uk

Local authority

  • Leicestershire

Who runs this service

  • Freedom Support Solutions Ltd

Registered manager

Marie Norman

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
Email & Print
Which? works for you © Which? 2017