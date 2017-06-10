Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Freedom Support Ltd

Staffordshire House, 96 Stone Road, Stafford,
ST16 2RS
01785 600240
www.freedomsupportltd.org.uk

Local authority

  • Staffordshire

Who runs this service

  • Freedom Support Ltd

Registered manager

Lisa Clewley

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
