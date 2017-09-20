Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Residential care home

Frith House

Steart Drive, Burnham On Sea,
TA8 1AA
01278 782537
www.somersetcare.co.uk

About Frith House

Frith House is situated in a quiet residential area of Burnham-on-Sea, in easy reach of the sea front and town centre. A dedicated area within the home provides safety, security and comfort for residents living with dementia. Residents are encouraged to bring in additional furniture to personalise their rooms and feel at home. Some rooms enjoy direct access to the landscaped gardens. The home offers a number of communal rooms for dining and enjoying the company of other residents and guests. A team of activities co-ordinators organises activities ranging from arts and crafts, to music and ever-popular skittles matches. There are parties booked throughout the year and there is a monthly coffee morning. IT facilities, including wi-fi and Skype, are available for all to use.

Accommodation

  • 83Residents
  • 83Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Somerset

Who runs this service

  • Somerset Care Limited

Registered manager

Victoria Mitchell

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Outstanding
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Outstanding
Is the service well-led? Outstanding

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Day care Day care
  • Respite care Respite care

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Conservatory Conservatory
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
