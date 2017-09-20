Frith House is situated in a quiet residential area of Burnham-on-Sea, in easy reach of the sea front and town centre. A dedicated area within the home provides safety, security and comfort for residents living with dementia. Residents are encouraged to bring in additional furniture to personalise their rooms and feel at home. Some rooms enjoy direct access to the landscaped gardens. The home offers a number of communal rooms for dining and enjoying the company of other residents and guests. A team of activities co-ordinators organises activities ranging from arts and crafts, to music and ever-popular skittles matches. There are parties booked throughout the year and there is a monthly coffee morning. IT facilities, including wi-fi and Skype, are available for all to use.

We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances. Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.