Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Domiciliary care

Future Care & Support Service

2-4 Summer Hill Terrace, Birmingham,
B1 3RA
0121 265 2650
www.futurehsc.com

Local authority

  • Birmingham

Who runs this service

  • Future Health And Social Care Association C.I.C.

Registered manager

Shirley Queeley

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
Email & Print
Which? works for you © Which? 2017