Gardenia House is a purpose-built 25-person care home in Dartford, Kent, close to local shops and community facilities. It provides a person-centred approach to care and residents are encouraged to live as independently as they are able. Gardenia House has links within the local community through the local churches and disability groups. Residents can choose to participate in the many excursions and social events arranged by the Cameo Club.

