Garth House is on the western slopes of Tower Hill, just to the south of Dorking in Surrey, and is a substantial country residence built in 1870, which has been sympathetically converted to suit its present day purpose of providing residential, nursing and dementia care on a long term and short term basis. The majority of staff are trained to NVQ Level and many either have or are working towards their Care Certificate. The home is surrounded by large well maintained gardens with many mature and rare specimens of trees.

