Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Nursing home

Garth House

Tower Hill Road, Dorking,
RH4 2AY
0808 223 5507
www.caringhomes.org

About Garth House

Garth House is on the western slopes of Tower Hill, just to the south of Dorking in Surrey, and is a substantial country residence built in 1870, which has been sympathetically converted to suit its present day purpose of providing residential, nursing and dementia care on a long term and short term basis. The majority of staff are trained to NVQ Level and many either have or are working towards their Care Certificate. The home is surrounded by large well maintained gardens with many mature and rare specimens of trees.

Accommodation

  • 39Residents
  • 37Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 2Single rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • Surrey

Who runs this service

  • Caring Homes Healthcare Group Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Requires
improvement
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a physiotherapist Access to a physiotherapist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Conservatory Conservatory
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Library (maybe visiting) Library (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Minibus Minibus
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
Email & Print

We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances.

Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.

Which? works for you © Which? 2017