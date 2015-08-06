Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Gateshead Supported Living Service 1 and 2

Gear House Room 48, Saltmeadows Road, Gateshead,
NE8 3AH
0191 490 1155

Local authority

  • Gateshead

Who runs this service

  • St Anne's Community Services

Registered manager

Claire Marrs

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
