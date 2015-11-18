Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Genesis Recruitment Agency Limited- Domiciliary Care East London

Genesis Recruitment Agency Limited - Domiciliary Care East London, Unit 1, Cranary Court High Road, Chadwell Heath,
RM6 6PY
020 8586 4442

Local authority

  • Barking & Dagenham

Who runs this service

  • Genesis Recruitment Agency Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Dementia
