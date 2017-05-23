Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Genesis Recruitment Agency Ltd; Nursing & Domiciliary Care; West London

Unit 36, Park Royal Business Centre, 9-17 Park Royal Road, London,
NW10 7LQ
020 8453 0123
www.genesisagency.co.uk

Local authority

  • Ealing

Who runs this service

  • Genesis Recruitment Agency Limited

Registered manager

Kenneth Doswora

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Inadequate
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Inadequate
Is the service caring? Requires
improvement
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Inadequate
