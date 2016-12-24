Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Gentle Touch Care Services Limited - 67 Turpin Green Lane

67 Turpin Green Lane, Leyland,
PR25 3HA
01772 462675

Local authority

  • Lancashire

Who runs this service

  • Gentle Touch Care Services Limited

Registered manager

Julie Ward

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement
