Domiciliary care

Geolis Care

3A School Road, Sale,
M33 7XY
07708 252958

Local authority

  • Trafford

Who runs this service

  • Mr. Dean Oliver Dervan

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Inadequate
