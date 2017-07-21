Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

George Springall Homecare Partnership

Main Office, John Eccles House, Robert Robinson Avenue, Oxford,
OX4 4GP
07720 781037
www.georgespringallhomecare.co.uk

Local authority

  • Oxfordshire

Who runs this service

  • George Springall Homecare Partnership

Registered manager

Roxana Schatara

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Outstanding
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Outstanding
Is the service responsive? Outstanding
Is the service well-led? Good
