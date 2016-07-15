Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Gideon Supported Housing Limited

53 Tawney Road, Central Thamesmead, London,
SE28 8EF
020 8793 5784

Local authority

  • Greenwich

Who runs this service

  • Gideon Supported Housing Limited

Registered manager

Oluwatoyin Banjo

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues
