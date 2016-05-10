Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Residential care home

Gildawood Court

School Walk, Nuneaton,
CV11 4PJ
024 7634 1222
www.caringhomes.org

About Gildawood Court

Gildawood Court provides specialist dementia care in two purpose-built buildings in the quiet village of Attleborough, less than a mile from Nuneaton in Warwickshire. It also offers day care Monday to Friday and short stay services. Both buildings are bright and spacious, and residents benefit from a broad and stimulating range of activities, with a programme developed in partnership with a dedicated activities co-ordinator. The home encourages residents to bring important personal possessions to personalise their rooms and to make them their own.

Accommodation

  • 60Residents
  • 60Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Warwickshire

Who runs this service

  • Caring Homes Healthcare Group Limited

Registered manager

Johann Madejowska

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Day care Day care
  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Conservatory Conservatory
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Minibus Minibus
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
  • TV lounge TV lounge
We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances.

Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.

