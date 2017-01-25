Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Giles Care Ltd

7 Northdown Avenue, Margate,
CT9 2NL
01843 224036

Local authority

  • Kent

Who runs this service

  • Giles Care Ltd

Registered manager

Leigh Giles

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement
