Domiciliary care

Gillz Care Ltd

Suites 1-3, 31 Waterloo Road, Waterloo Court, Wolverhampton,
WV1 4DJ
01902 420268
www.gillzcare.co.uk

Local authority

  • Wolverhampton

Who runs this service

  • Gillz Care Ltd

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia
