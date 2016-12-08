Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Golden Era Club Ltd

219 Kensington High Street, London,
W8 6BD
0800 808 5165
www.joincera.com

Local authority

  • Kensington & Chelsea

Who runs this service

  • Golden Era Club Ltd

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities
