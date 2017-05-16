Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Good Oaks Home Care (Mid-Sussex)

Suite C, Kings House, 68 Victoria Road, Burgess Hill,
RH15 9LH
01444 708170
www.goodoakshomecare.co.uk/midsussex

Local authority

  • West Sussex

Who runs this service

  • Sussex Homecare Support Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities
