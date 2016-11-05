Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Grace 24/7 Care

Rooms 1-20 Ivy Mill Business Centre, Crown Street, Failsworth, Manchester,
M35 9BG
0161 408 3816
www.graceliveincarers.co.uk

Local authority

  • Oldham

Who runs this service

  • Grace Live In Carers Ltd

Registered manager

Reginah Chidemo

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement
