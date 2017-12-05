Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Great Care Home Health care Services Ltd

9 St Michaels Court, Victoria Street, West Bromwich,
B70 8ET
0121 553 3830
www.greatcareservices.co.uk

Local authority

  • Sandwell

Who runs this service

  • Greatcare Home Health Care Services Ltd

Registered manager

Georgina Mangwende

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Inadequate
Is the service safe? Inadequate
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Requires
improvement
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Inadequate
