Greatwood House is situated in Denton with great access to both the M60 and M67. The homes offers residential care, day care and dementia care for both long term and short stay residents. With 60 ensuite bedrooms Greatwood House has a homely feel and residents are encouraged to bring items from home to personalise their own space. Light and spacious dining areas and lounges are available for those who enjoy socialising with others while those who like their own space can enjoy the sunshine in the courtyard garden or enjoy one of the smaller quiet lounges. The home has a hairdressing salon and activity staff offer a varied program of social and recreational activities for all.

