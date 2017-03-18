Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Residential care home

Greatwood House

Mancunian Road, Denton, Manchester,
M34 7GX
0161 336 5324

About Greatwood House

Greatwood House is situated in Denton with great access to both the M60 and M67. The homes offers residential care, day care and dementia care for both long term and short stay residents. With 60 ensuite bedrooms Greatwood House has a homely feel and residents are encouraged to bring items from home to personalise their own space. Light and spacious dining areas and lounges are available for those who enjoy socialising with others while those who like their own space can enjoy the sunshine in the courtyard garden or enjoy one of the smaller quiet lounges. The home has a hairdressing salon and activity staff offer a varied program of social and recreational activities for all.

Accommodation

  • 60Residents
  • 37Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 23Single rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • Tameside

Who runs this service

  • Meridian Healthcare Limited

Registered manager

Leisa Millard

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Day care Day care
  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a dentist Access to a dentist
  • Access to a GP Access to a GP
  • Access to an optician Access to an optician
  • Access to a physiotherapist Access to a physiotherapist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances.

Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.

