Greenacres is a quiet residential area in Hatfield, close to the A1M, and offers long term care, as well as a day club for those living within the community. The home places an emphasis on caring for residents living with dementia, and has features such as brightly coloured bedroom doors that are designed to assist with orientation, and enable residents with dementia to live as independently as possible. There is a wide range of communal areas, including lounges, cosy corners and dining rooms. Each bedroom is fully furnished and all rooms offer en suite facilities. At the heart of the home is a large enclosed garden that is particularly popular during the warmer months for summer parties and BBQs. There is a designated activity care worker who runs a wide range of activities from arts and crafts and light exercise, to entertainment and days out.

