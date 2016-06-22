Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Residential care home

Greenacres

Wellfield Close, Hatfield,
AL10 0BU
01707 280500
www.quantumcare.co.uk

About Greenacres

Greenacres is a quiet residential area in Hatfield, close to the A1M, and offers long term care, as well as a day club for those living within the community. The home places an emphasis on caring for residents living with dementia, and has features such as brightly coloured bedroom doors that are designed to assist with orientation, and enable residents with dementia to live as independently as possible. There is a wide range of communal areas, including lounges, cosy corners and dining rooms. Each bedroom is fully furnished and all rooms offer en suite facilities. At the heart of the home is a large enclosed garden that is particularly popular during the warmer months for summer parties and BBQs. There is a designated activity care worker who runs a wide range of activities from arts and crafts and light exercise, to entertainment and days out.

Accommodation

  • 60Residents
  • 60Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Hertfordshire

Who runs this service

  • Quantum Care Limited

Registered manager

Toni Greenhill

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Day care Day care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Bar Bar
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Minibus Minibus
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
