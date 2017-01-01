Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Residential care home

Greenfield Park Care Centre

291 Myreside Street, Carntyne, Glasgow,
G32 6BX
0141 778 0368

About Greenfield Park Care Centre

Situated on the outskirts of Glasgow City, Greenfield Park is a modern purpose-built home offering NHS continuing care, nursing, intermediate and end of life care as well as specialist help for adults who have suffered brain injuries. All bedrooms have en suite, toilet and wash hand basins and feature a nurse call system and TV point, and many have views across the garden or courtyard. There is an activity room to pursue hobbies and interests and relax and socialise with family and friends. Organised activities include gentle exercise, visits and performances by local children, and trips out. The home has a GP service as well as a hairdressing salon, chiropody and alternative therapy services plus a kitchenette for visitors to make drinks. The courtyard garden has wheelchair access plus comfortable seating areas and green-fingered residents can help to keep the raised flower beds looking good.

Accommodation

  • 100Residents
  • 100Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Glasgow City

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Bar Bar
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Minibus Minibus
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
