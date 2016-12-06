Greenhill House has been redeveloped into a spacious and modern, purpose-built home with 20 residential bedrooms, a Petals dementia care wing for 16 residents, and care suites. The rolling Mendip Hills provide a picturesque rural backdrop while the town of Cheddar offers shops, cafes and all local amenities. The home is set in large gardens which are excellent for taking a walk or relaxing in the summerhouse. All bedrooms are fitted with a nurse call system. Activities range from arts and crafts, to music and the popular gardening club. There is a hair salon and shop on site for residents' use. IT facilities, including wi-fi and Skype, are available for all to use. For residents seeking a greater degree of independence, a separate building within the new development contains eleven one-bedroom care suites each with their own living space, as well as a separate social area.

We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances. Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.