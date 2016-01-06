Greenview Residential Care Home is in Romsey, Hampshire, and has double and single rooms, all en suite. Organised activities include aromatherapy, reflexology, a nail technician, exercise classes, an organist, singers, quizzes, slide shows, theatre and an annual garden party, which includes the Lockerley Silver Band. Some form of occupational therapy or physiotherapy takes place every weekday afternoon.
Editha Cruz
We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances. Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.