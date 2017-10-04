Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Residential care home

Grosvenor House

11-14 Grosvenor Gardens, St Leonards-on-Sea,
TN38 0AE
01424 423831
www.greensleeves.org.uk

About Grosvenor House

Grosvenor House is located on the sea front in St Leonards-on-Sea, East Sussex and is managed by Greensleeves Care, a not-for-profit organisation providing care for older people. Many of the bright and airy rooms have stunning sea views. Residents are encouraged to bring in personal items, such as small items of furniture. Fresh sea air and a relaxed atmosphere afford a very special care setting at Grosvenor House. During the summer months, residents can enjoy sitting on the balcony overlooking the crown green bowls club and the promenade. A regular programme of activities is organised with engaging pursuits provided daily. As an established home with an excellent reputation, there are good ties with the local community, ensuring a regular stream of guests and entertainers.

Accommodation

  • 33Residents

Local authority

  • East Sussex

Who runs this service

  • Greensleeves Homes Trust

Registered manager

Amanda Newport

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement

Additional care services

  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a physiotherapist Access to a physiotherapist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Library (maybe visiting) Library (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
  • Stairlift Stairlift
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances.

Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.

