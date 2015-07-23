Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Groveland Care Services

16-18 Woodford Road, London,
E7 0HA

Local authority

  • Newham

Who runs this service

  • Mrs Conchita Damaguen Pooten

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues
