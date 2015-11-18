Grovelands is a purpose-built care home providing residential and specialist dementia care. The home is situated in a quiet residential area near the heart of Yeovil close to shops, cafes and other services. A dedicated area within the home provides safety, security and comfort for residents living with dementia. Rooms are spacious, en suite, and are fully furnished to a high standard. Communal areas allow residents to enjoy cosy yet sociable living arrangements. At Grovelands, there is an activities co-ordinator who organises a variety of activities for residents to take part in. These range from arts and crafts, to music and outings. There is a hair salon and shop on site for residents' use, and IT facilities, including wi-fi and Skype, are available for all to use.

