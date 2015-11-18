Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Residential care home

Grovelands

45 Grove Avenue, Yeovil,
BA20 2BE
01935 475521
www.somersetcare.co.uk

About Grovelands

Grovelands is a purpose-built care home providing residential and specialist dementia care. The home is situated in a quiet residential area near the heart of Yeovil close to shops, cafes and other services. A dedicated area within the home provides safety, security and comfort for residents living with dementia. Rooms are spacious, en suite, and are fully furnished to a high standard. Communal areas allow residents to enjoy cosy yet sociable living arrangements. At Grovelands, there is an activities co-ordinator who organises a variety of activities for residents to take part in. These range from arts and crafts, to music and outings. There is a hair salon and shop on site for residents' use, and IT facilities, including wi-fi and Skype, are available for all to use.

Accommodation

  • 61Residents
  • 61Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Somerset

Who runs this service

  • Somerset Care Limited

Registered manager

Ross Isbell

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Day care Day care
  • Respite care Respite care

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
