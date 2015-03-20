Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Nursing home

Guide Lane Nursing Home

232 Guide Lane, Audenshaw, Manchester,
M34 5HA
01613 35989
www.hc-one.co.uk/homes/guide-lane/

About Guide Lane Nursing Home

Guide Lane is a purpose-built home offering nursing and residential care in a pleasant residential area of Audenshaw, Manchester, easily reached from the M60 and M67. Many bedrooms have washroom facilities, all are wheelchair friendly, with TV points and a nurse call system, and some rooms have views across the garden. The home has a GP service, a hairdressing salon, chiropody and alternative therapy services. It organises activities such as arts and craft, quizzes, gardening, professional entertainment, baking, flower arranging, coffee mornings, performances from local school children, trips to museums, local markets and the shopping centre and a church service. There is a lawned garden.

Accommodation

  • 41Residents
  • 4Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 37Single rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • Tameside

Who runs this service

  • HC-One Limited

Registered manager

Julie Richardson

Registered specialist services

  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Respite care Respite care

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Minibus Minibus
  • Near public transport Near public transport
