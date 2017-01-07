Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Guinness Care At Home Devon

Ground Floor Suite 1, Key House, 4 Woodward Road, Howden Industrial Estate, Tiverton,
EX16 5GZ
01884 242525
www.guinnesspartnership.com/careandsupport

Local authority

  • Devon

Who runs this service

  • Guinness Care and Support Limited

Registered manager

Elizabeth Prouse

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement
