Domiciliary care

Guyatt House Care

Espace North, Unit 17B, Wisbech Road, Littleport, Ely,
CB6 1RA
01353 865446

Local authority

  • Cambridgeshire

Who runs this service

  • Guyatt House Care Ltd

Registered manager

Rupert Stocks

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Outstanding
Is the service safe? Outstanding
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Outstanding
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
