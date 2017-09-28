Originally a substantial country house built in 1884, Guysfield has been converted and extended to provide residential and dementia care on a respite or permanent basis. The original house retains a wealth of period features and the substantial mature gardens are a favourite among residents and visitors alike, during spells of warmer weather and when enjoying the views from a Victorian style conservatory. The home encourages residents to bring important personal possessions to personalise their rooms and to make them their own. Residents benefit from a broad and stimulating range of activities, with a programme developed in partnership with a dedicated activities co-ordinator.

