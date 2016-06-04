Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Halcyon Home Care

Oakleigh House, Altwood Close, Maidenhead,
SL6 4PP
01628 298262
www.halcyonhomecare.co.uk

Local authority

  • Windsor & Maidenhead

Who runs this service

  • Halcyon Home Care (Berkshire) LLP

Registered manager

Paul Dunn-Sims

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
