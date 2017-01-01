Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Residential care home

Hamewith Lodge

1 Marchburn Drive, Aberdeen,
AB16 7NL
01224 692600

About Hamewith Lodge

Hamewith Lodge is a purpose-built home on the outskirts of Aberdeen offering nursing and residential, respite and dementia care. The A96 and the A90 are nearby. Many bedrooms have en suite facilities and all are wheelchair friendly, with TV aerial points and a nurse call system. The home has a hobbies room and organises activities such as arts and crafts, baking, quizzes, as well as visits from professional entertainers, school performances and gardening. It has a GP service, mobile hairdresser and a kitchenette for visitors to make drinks. There are attractive lawned gardens with raised flowerbeds that green-fingered enthusiasts can enjoy helping to maintain, and there is a patio area.

Accommodation

  • 60Residents
  • 60Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Aberdeen City

Additional care services

  • Respite care Respite care

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Minibus Minibus
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
Email & Print

We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances.

Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.

Which? works for you © Which? 2017