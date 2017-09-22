Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Handle With Care

188 Copnor Road, Portsmouth,
PO3 5DA
023 9265 2625
www.hwcare.co.uk

Local authority

  • Portsmouth

Who runs this service

  • Handle With Care (Portsmouth) Limited

Registered manager

Andrea Fearnhead

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Inadequate
Is the service safe? Inadequate
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Requires
improvement
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Inadequate
