Domiciliary care

Hands on Care (Shropshire) LTD

Alpine House, Drayton Road, Shawbury, Shrewsbury,
SY4 4NZ
01939 768100
www.hands-on-care.com

Local authority

  • Shropshire

Who runs this service

  • Hands On Care Wombourne Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia
