Domiciliary care

Hanshua Healthcare Services Limited

Office 27, Pure Offices Ltd, Broadwell Road, Oldbury,
B69 4BY
0121 667 6596

Local authority

  • Sandwell

Who runs this service

  • Hanshua Healthcare Services Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities
