Domiciliary care

Hanslope and Castlethorpe

2 Barnwell Cottages, Market Square, Hanslope, Milton Keynes,
MK19 7LW
01908 511034

Local authority

  • Milton Keynes

Who runs this service

  • Hanslope Care Ltd

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities
